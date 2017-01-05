La Liga 2016/17: Schedule of game week 17

Bengaluru, Jan 5: After a long winter break, La Liga is back in action this weekend. Game week 17 kicks off on Saturday, January 7 with Espanyol taking on Deportivo.

On the very first day, league leaders Real Madrid take on relegation-threatened Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's men are on a rampage in the league this season as they are yet to lose a game so far. Real Madrid have comfortable 3 points lead at the top with a game in hand.

The Los Blancos would love to continue their great run of form and pick up full three points to retain their dominance in the league.

City rivals Atletico Madrid travel away to take on Eibar. The Diego Simeone-led side has struggled this season in the league and are placed in the 6th position.

Lastly, FC Barcelona take on Villarreal in the headlining match of the game week. Barcelona are just three points behind Real Madrid in the league table with a game extra played.

Here are all the matches from game week 17

January 7, Saturday

Espanyol Vs Deportivo - 1:15 AM (IST)

Real Madrid Vs Granada - 5:30 PM (IST)

Eibar Vs Atletico Madrid - 8:45 PM (IST)

Las Palmas Vs Sporting Gijon - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 8, Sunday

Real Sociedad Vs Sevilla - 1:15 AM (IST)

Athletic Bilbao Vs Alaves - 4:30 PM (IST)

Real Betis Vs Leganes - 8:45 PM (IST)

Celta Vigo Vs Malaga - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 9, Monday

Villarreal Vs FC Barcelona - 1:15 AM (IST)

January 10, Tuesday

Osasuna Vs Valencia - 1:15 AM (IST)

