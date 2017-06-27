Kolkata sex workers' sons are all set to go abroad for football training

Kolkata, June 27: Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC) has been internationally famous for the last 10 years for having given a rebirth sex workers and their children through different constructive and social activities. Football has been one of the important activities.

DMSC is a Kolkata based voluntary organisation who have been trying to revive the sex workers of Kolkata as well as West Bengal in different ways through different social and cultural campaigns and has been working at the grass route level.

They have built up a residential school in a place named Baruipur, around one-hour from Kolkata via train.

They have constructed four football teams starting from under-11, under-13, under-15 and one senior football squad that represent a second division club in Kolkata football.

DMSC has also constructed a women’s football team but that has not yet been exposed. But the interesting part in this story is that all the teams have at least sixty percent of the footballers whose mothers are sex workers.

DMSC has got success also. Their under-15 team lost in the semifinal of Kolkata nursery football league last year.

This year, the team has already finished group league champion to qualify for the knock-out stage. At the same time, three boys from their under-15 team have represented Bengal in the under-14 national football championship, held in Goa this year.

So buoyant by the success, DMSC chief Dr Smarajit Jana has taken an interesting initiative. That is to send their under-11 boys to a modern football academy so that they can develop their standard and finally get calls in Bengal and Indian team.

Dr Jana said on Monday: “There are a couple of footballers in the under-11 team who are truly talented. There is a goalkeeper named Akash Mondal.

"At the age of 11, he is so amazing that I am sure any reputed club will call him soon. So, I am trying to send these boys to either England or to Denmark for training and participating in exposure matches also so that the standard of their game improve.”

OneIndia News