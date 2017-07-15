Kerala Blasters announce Rene Meulensteen as their new head coach

Bengaluru, July 15: Kerala Blasters have announced former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen as their new head coach for the upcoming season of Indian Super League.

The 53-year old Dutch started his managerial career in the early 90's with stints in the Middle East before moving to England where he was assistant to the legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Meulensteen worked with the Manchester club from 2007 to 2013 before joining Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala as their head coach. He later returned to England as a coach for then premier league Club Fulham in 2013-2014 season.

His last managerial job was at Israeli club Maccabi Haifa FC.

The ISL runners up of last season announced the appointment through their social media platforms Facebook and Twitter on Friday (July 14) night.

"From The Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United come the man. He who was Sir Alex Ferguson's right hand, He who groomed superstars from the Class of '92 to CR7s to Pogbas! The Blasters family is extremely proud to wish a warm welcome to Rene Meulensteen as the Head Coach," said a Facebook post in Kerala Blasters FC's official page.

With the club initially failing to retain the services of Steve Coppell from the first season they had to act quickly as the final day for the appointment of coaches was on Friday (July 14).

The Englishman decided to join Jamshedpur FC over them after some mutual disagreement regarding the player retention policy.

The south Indian club also failed with an approach for former Manchester City and England (caretaker) manager Stuart Pearce. Finally the management decided on a deal for the Dutchman.

