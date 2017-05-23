Juventus sign Juan Cuadrado on permanent basis from Chelsea

Turin, May 23: Italian football heavyweights Juventus have confirmed the permanent signing of loanee winger Juan Cuadrado from English Premier League champions Chelsea for 20 million euros ($22.4 million) in a three-year contract.

"Juventus announces that, following the meeting of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due," the Turin club said in a statement on Monday.

"The permanent transfer fee of 20 million euros is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year,"

"The 28-year-old forward has signed a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until June 30, 2020," it added.

Cuadrado scored three goals in 43 appearances as Juventus won the Serie A title, becoming the first club to secure six league titles in a row.

Signed by Chelsea from Fiorentina in the summer of 2014 World Cup, Cuadrado struggled in the London side and was loaned to Juventus in the 2015-16 season.

The Colombian was given another chance to impress Antonio Conte at Chelsea during the pre-season but Cuadrado wanted to move to Juventus.

He was again sent on loan to the Turin giants with the Italians having an obligation to buy him on achieving certain results.

