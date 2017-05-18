Juventus secure third successive Coppa Italia title

Rome, May 18: Juventus keep their hope of a potential treble alive after they beat Lazio 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to win their first item on its checklist.

The Old lady has now won the domestic cup a record 12 times and became the first team to obtain it for a third successive time.

Dani Alves opened the scoring in the 12th minute after left-back Alex Sandro delivered a perfect long cross to the Brazilian back who hit it the first time to score with the side-footed volley.

Later in the 24th minute, Leonardo Bonucci doubled the advantage for Juventus with a beautiful header from a corner kick of Dybala to end the tie.

After the victory, the Juventus boss lauded his team's effort throughout the campaign however also warned his players not to be complacent just now.

Allegri also suggested after their sudden 3-1 loss against Roma last Sunday, they have to wrap up the title this weekend.

"I've got to compliment the lads for what they have done -- they were extraordinary," Allegri told RAI television.

"Now on Sunday, we've got another big appointment -- to win the league. All the lads are playing a great season and now we have to make it a fantastic one.

"Crotone have picked up 17 points in their last seven games, so we are going to have to be as ruthless as we were tonight. We need a win on Sunday."

Juventus are on the verge of winning a sixth successive Serie A championship later in the weekend and just need a win to secure the trophy.

The Italian giants will also meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 3 June in Cardiff.

If they accomplish the both, it will make them the second Italian team to win the treble after Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan of 2010.

OneIndia News