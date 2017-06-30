Juventus part company with Dani Alves

Posted By: IANS
Rome, June 30: Brazilian wing back Dani Alves has terminated his contract at Juventus after one season with the Serie A football champions.

The Barcelona fullback made his move to Juventus last year after eight seasons at Camp Nou, eventually becoming one of the key players with the Bianconeri, reports 'Efe'.

File Photo: Dani Alves
"Juventus Football Club is to part company with Dani Alves after agreeing to a termination of the player's contract," a statement on Juve's official website on Thursday read.

Alves lifted two trophies in his single season in Turin, contributing to a third consecutive domestic league and cup double for the club before helping the team reach the UEFA Champions League final.

The 34-year-old is expected to join Manchester City, where he would be reunited with Pep Guardiola, who managed him at Barcelona.

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 14:48 [IST]
