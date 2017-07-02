Juventus match release clause of Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Turin, July 2: Spain has always been home to some amazing footballing talents especially since the last decade and the country is still producing some excellent footballers.

Dani Ceballos is one of the biggest talents in Spanish football at the moment and is being sought out by a number of clubs.

The big three of Spain i.e. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all have a keen interest in the Real Betis starlet but as per recent reports, the versatile midfielder is also attracting interest from abroad.

Italian champions Juventus are said to be interested in the 20-year-old and according to Spanish media Mundo Deportivo, the Serie A giants have triggered the release clause of the Real Betis playmaker.

Ceballos turns 21 in August and the midfielder, who can also play on the left wing, was named Player of the Tournament in the European Under-21 Championship.

Spain lost the Final 1-0 to Germany in the final but Ceballos attracted all the plaudits.

Speaking following his country’s surprise loss to Germany in the final of the U21 Euros last night, the Betis star had the following to say regarding his future:

"I’m frustrated and I’m not thinking about my future right now. I want to disconnect and spend the rest of my holidays with my family.

"In a couple of weeks, I'll start weighing up offers and thinking about my future. I want to relax and go unnoticed for three weeks."

Still just 20 years of age, Ceballos has a bright future ahead of himself but must choose his next move carefully.

Despite all his talent and promise, he might have to struggle for opportunities if he moves to Real Madrid or Barcelona but the likes of Atletico Madrid and Juventus can offer him decent time on the pitch.

We have to wait and see what lies in the future for the coveted starlet.

OneIndia News