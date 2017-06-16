Juventus manager Max Allegri confirms interest in Douglas Costa

Bengaluru, June 16: It is no secret that Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa is looking for a way out of Allianz Arena and the German champions are also ready to part ways with the Brazil international.

All leagues special site

After a lacklustre season for him individually, it is as clear as daylight that Douglas Costa is not rated highly by Carlo Ancelotti and quite understandably, a long list of European clubs are being linked with the fleet-footed winger.

Even though the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, Serie A giants Juventus are being considered favourites for the destination of the former Shakhtar star. Recently, in fact, it was even reported that he had agreed to personal terms with the club.

Now, Juventus boss Max Allegri has publicly confirmed his interest in the Brazilian wing wizard.

“We’re fine in defence. Numerically, the squad is done, apart from up front. We will just need to replace those who leave, but the club are very good at this,” Allegri told the media.

"Douglas Costa is one of our objectives, he is a very good player," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia, before providing updates on the proposed transfers of forward Patrik Schick and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Sampdoria and Arsenal respectively.”

"Schick has not arrived yet, but he does things that are out of the ordinary. Szczesny is not done.”

"I know that when I get back for pre-season, the club will have signed players who improve the squad, but that is not easy because we have reached such a high level now that there are only a few players around who fit the bill. To move on, you need to find players who complete the areas where we are most lacking.”

With Allegri publicly admitting his interest in the player and Bayern ready to sell him, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea now have to look elsewhere as alternatives to Costa.