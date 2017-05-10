Juventus can win Champions League: Massimiliano Allegri

Turin, May 10: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri feels that the reigning Serie A champions have a very good chance of winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title this season.

Juventus overcame French football league leaders AS Monaco 2-1 in the second leg of their semi-final tie at their home ground here on Tuesday night to progress to the final with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

"Hopefully this is the right year. I think Juventus have a very good chance of winning," Allegri said after the match at the Juventus Stadium.

Juventus are on a 20-year title drought at the continental level since becoming European champions in 1996 when they beat Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on penalties in the final in Rome.

They had reached the Champions League final in 2015 when they lost 1-2 to FC Barcelona.

This time Allegri wants Juventus to step up to the challenge and deliver the goods.

"We learned a lesson in Berlin. We need technique, a great defence and a little bit of luck against a team of great players," Allegri said.

Juventus will meet the winners of the other semi-final between city rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the final.

Real Madrid will go in the second leg clash at the Vicente Calderón Stadium as favourites after a 3-0 win in the first leg thanks to a hat-trick by star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The final of the Champions League is scheduled to be played on June 3 in Cardiff.

IANS