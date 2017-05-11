Jurgen Klopp shrugs off midfielder's transfer link to Barcelona

Liverpool, May 11: Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been consistently linked with a move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona for a long time now.

Yesterday (May 10) the Spanish media suggested that the Catalan giants have made the Brazilian their number one target in the summer in order to improve their underperforming squad.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be unfazed by such rumours and has told the media that Coutinho is not for sale at any price and the owners are desperate that the club do not accept any bid for their most prized asset.

Just a few months back, Coutinho signed a five-year contract at Liverpool which made him the highest paid player of the Merseyside club earning around £150,000 per week and the contract did not include a buyout clause.

However, Barcelona’s interest has hardly cooled in the little magician as they also managed to lure Luis Suarez away from Liverpool three years back even though the Uruguayan also signed a fresh new contract.

Klopp has shrugged off speculation linking Coutinho with a move away stating that it would take a transfer fee of around £400 million to sign him in his own unique sarcastic manner.

The Liverpool manager said: "When did he sign his new contract? So that would be a nice idea. With a £400 million clause!

"There are absolutely no plans. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in others players and it is a good situation.

"We have a stable squad with a good basis. We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this."

Coutinho also underlined his wish to become a Liverpool legend back in January after signing a new contract when he said that he wants to be named with the likes of Gerrard, Dalglish, Hansen, Rush or Souness someday and will do everything in his powers to achieve that.

Coutinho is one of the most adored players at Anfield at the moment and Liverpool keeping him at any cost will certainly be a good news for the fans.

