Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool transfers

London, May 13: Jurgen Klopp was in his usual mood while interacting with journalists ahead of the Reds' trip to West Ham United on Sunday (May 14) and the German manager has stated that the Reds are already in talks with their potential summer signings.

All football leagues special site; Arsenal eye Real Madrid star

The German tactician also pinpointed that Liverpool must finish in top-four in order to attract their preferred targets as their targets also happen to targets of other clubs who will have Champions League football.

Liverpool have two games in their hands and if they win both, they are guaranteed a Champions League place but the recent stalemate against Southampton has certainly made the fans get nervous. Klopp has urged his boys to hold their nerves and deliver a top-four finish at any cost.

During a press conference, Klopp said, "The players we are talking to are good players and I know they have offers from other clubs. Maybe they will play Champions League whatever.

"Yes, it has influence and that's how it is," Klopp said about the importance of Champions League football.

"It's important for the club. Everyone knows there is a lot of money in the Champions League. It’s really exciting to be there and also there’s the money that you can earn and use as a football club.

"Should I go to the players in the dressing room and say: 'Boys. the better you play, the better players we can get to take your places next season?" That would make no sense.

"We all know about the situation. All the players want to qualify and play in this fantastic tournament.

"The transfer talks we've had have been very positive so far but that doesn't mean that they will always work out. We have to give everything and then we will see if we can convince the player."

Klopp also was seemingly frustrated with Arsenal's 2-0 win against Southampton in the midweek just a few days after his side's 0-0 affair with the Saints. He was surprised to see Southampton's open approach against the Gunners but the same side was too defensive against his team.

Klopp said, "It was a completely different game when Southampton played Arsenal. Open game. No idea why they did them that favour."

Liverpool have been pretty average in the transfer market in recent years compared to their rivals and it is really frustrating for the fans. The club badly need quality players not just to sharpen the starting XI but also to make a statement that they remain one of the biggest forces in English football.

OneIndia News