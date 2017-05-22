Josh Harrop creates history with Manchester United

Manchester, May 22: The 2016-17 season of the EPL was officially over on Sunday (May 22) with a mega-matchday with all 20 sides playing at the same time and the day goes down on Manchester United history books with much pride.

Manchester United youngster Josh Harrop made history with his debut goal against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The 21-year-old playmaker, who was also named the man of the match, opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a sensational pass from Paul Pogba, who scored the second in the 2-0 win four minutes later.

With his debut goal, Harrop became the 100th Manchester United player to score in the Premier League, excluding own goals.

Fellow youngster Angel Gomes also created history when he replaced captain Wayne Rooney at the end of the game to make his debut.

Gomes, who is the cousin of former United winger Nani, became the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old is also United’s fourth-youngest ever player and the youngest since Duncan Edwards made his debut in 1953.

The Manchester United fans seemed to be very excited with the showings of their own youngsters and future seems bright for the duo. However, with Harrop being 21 now, has to ensure that he does enough next season to have a future at the Theatre of Dreams.

It was goals galore across England on Sunday (May 21) as a total of 37 goals were scored in 10 games.

Liverpool managed to win their game against Middlesbrough to ensure a 4th-placed finish while Manchester City finished 3rd with a 5-0 win over Watford.

Arsenal, despite their 3-1 win with one man down against Everton, will have to be happy with a fifth-placed finish. For the first time in Wenger era, the Gunners have missed out on Champions League qualification.

