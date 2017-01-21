Jose Pekerman names Colombia squad for Brazil friendly

Bogota, Jan 21: Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman has included seven Atletico Nacional footballers in his squad for a friendly against Brazil in Rio de Janeiro next week.

Felipe Aguilar, Farid Diaz, Daniel Bocanegra, Mateus Uribe, Macnelly Torres, Miguel Borja and Andres Felipe Ibarguen were named by Pekerman in a 16-man squad on Friday, reports Xinhua.

Wednesday's clash at the Engenhao stadium will feature only South American-based players due to it not falling on an official FIFA date.

All of the gate collection will be donated to families affected by the LaMia plane crash in Colombia in November.

As many as 71 people died in the accident, including 19 players from Brazil's Chapecoense football club and all of the coaching staff.

Colombia squad:

Goalkeepers: David Gonzalez (Medellin), Camilo Vargas (Cali)

Defenders: Felipe Aguilar (Nacional), Farid Diaz (Nacional), Luis Manuel Orejuela (Cali), Juan Sebastian Quintero (Cali), Leyvin Balanta (Santa Fe), William Tesillo (Santa Fe), Daniel Bocanegra (Nacional)

Midfielders: Abel Aguilar (Cali), Mateus Uribe (Nacional), Macnelly Torres (Nacional), Santiago Montoya (Tolima)

Forwards: Miguel Borja (Nacional), Harold Preciado (Cali), Andres Felipe Ibarguen (Nacional).

IANS