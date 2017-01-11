Jose Mourinho wants better support from Manchester United fans

Manchester, Jan 11: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged the club fans to create a better atmosphere at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 15 when they take on arch-rivals Liverpool.

All leagues special site; Supercomputers predicts EPL table

On Tuesday, January 10, Manchester United took on Hull City in the first leg of Capital One Cup semi-final at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won comfortably 2-0. [United agree to sell midfielder for £22m]

It was Manchester United's 9th win on the trot in all competitions, but Mourinho was not happy with the fans' energy in the stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager said: "I was disappointed yes, [Hull] were very well organised defensively as I was expecting and it was not easy for us.

"But I think we were a bit sloppy, complicating things, always one more touch, delaying the decision, giving them time to regroup and it was not our best first half.

"I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better, the fans can also do better.

"Second half we all improve just a little bit. The game is over, now I think about Sunday and on Sunday I have to do better, the players need to do better and the stadium has to do better."

Manchester United host arch-rivals Liverpool in crucial game week 21 encounter on Sunday, January 15 at the Old Trafford.

OneIndia News