Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at Arsene Wenger and Arsenal

London, May 8: Jose Mourinho’s exceptional record against Arsene Wenger might have changed yesterday with Manchester United’s 2-0 loss against Arsenal but the man has hardly changed.

'The Special One’ gave a typical post-match press conference at the Emirates taking dig at Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal fans yet again.

Jose Mourinho said he was "happy" Arsenal fans could finally celebrate beating one of his sides as the Gunners kept their top-four hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The win was Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's first in 16 competitive meetings with United boss Mourinho, first in 13 attempts in the Premier League.

Mourinho took a significant dig at Wenger in his post-match television interview, insisting that the Arsenal fans could finally go home with a smile on their face after so many years of pain when facing him.

He then took a further step which was clearly a dig on Wenger that he does not enjoy seeing the north Londoners fail to win big trophies.

He said: "The Arsenal fans are happy and I'm happy for them. It's the first time I leave Highbury or the Emirates Stadium and they're happy.

"I left Highbury, they were crying, I left Emirates Stadium, they were crying. They were walking in the streets with their heads low. So finally, today they sing, they wave their scarves. It's nice for them.

"It's a big club. You think I enjoy that a big club like Arsenal is not winning big trophies? I'm not enjoying that, honestly. Today I tried to win. We lost."

Mourinho also expressed his opinion that is not "normal" for him to have such a commanding record over the Frenchman, adding that he feels Wenger puts too much pressure on fourth officials.

He continued: "I think Arsene Wenger is not a small manager, he's a big manager. So to have that record of winning so many matches, to not lose so many matches, it's something that's not normal. Normal is win, lose, draw. I really don't care about it [the record against Wenger].

"Today, no problem. We shook hands before and after the game. And during the game I didn't like what I never like, he puts too much pressure on the fourth official all the time."

With the win, Arsenal keep their top-four hopes alive while for Manchester United, it is not completely dead as well but Mourinho is seemingly prioritising Europa League win which will secure Champions League football anyway.