Jose Mourinho rubbishes rumours that he is unhappy at Manchester

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the rumours that he is unhappy at Manchester.

According to some media reports, it was claimed that the Portuguese manager was not happy staying at Manchester and was more satisfied living in London when he was a Chelsea manager.

The Red Devils boss has finally put rest to all those rumours and suggested that does not have any problems living in Manchester and he is quite satisfied.

Speaking to United we stand fanzine, Mourinho said: "I don't go to cities to enjoy cities, I go to work.

"If I wanted to enjoy places I would go to Los Angeles and go to the beach every day. I'm here to arrive at the training ground every day at 8 AM and leave on a normal day at 6 PM.

"To give people this idea that I'm not happy here but that I was happy in London... it's bulls***.

"My family are in London because my daughter is at university. My son plays for Fulham. I cannot demand that they follow me, they have their lives and they're at that age where they want to fly.

"One day a week - when I can and at the moment it's difficult with all the games - I go to London to have dinner with the family."

After a poor start to the season, Manchester United have finally managed to settle down in the English Premier League under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho who took charge of the team this season.

The Red Devils have won their last three matches in the league and have 33 points from 18 matches, 5th in the league.

OneIndia News