Jose Mourinho reveals Wayne Rooney himself asked for Everton move

Manchester, July 10: Yesterday was surely a sad time for all the Manchester United as well as Wayne Rooney fans as after 13 long years at the Old Trafford, the 31-year-old finally decided to leave the club for his former side Everton.

Wayne Rooney returns to Everton

The English international made a move from Manchester to his boyhood club as a free transfer and signed a two years contract with Everton, while Romelu Lukaku moved the other way in a separate £75 million deal.

Jose Mourinho who only managed Rooney for one season was always a long-time admirer of Rooney and after the move, the Portuguese wished his club captain well for the future.

However, he revealed that the attacker himself asked for the move and he did not have any choice but to grant his captain's request.

“It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come," Mourinho said.

“It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future.”

Rooney moved from Everton as an 18-year-old and since then has won every possible trophy with United, including five Premier League titles as well as the Champions League, Club World Cup and FA Cup before sealing the Europa League title in his last game as a Captain with them.

He also became the Red Devils all-time top scorer last season after breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record with 253 goals from 559 appearances.

The Merseyside-born and brought up player will now be maintaining central figure in an Everton team that is looking to break into the Premier League's top position under coach Ronald Koeman.

OneIndia News