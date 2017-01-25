Jose Mourinho is doing a great job at Manchester United: Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester, Jan 25: Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised current boss Jose Mourinho for his contribution to the club.

It has been three and a half seasons since Sir Alex retired from his manager post at Old Trafford. Since his departure, the 20 times English Premier League champions have managed to win just 1 FA Cup till now.

The performance of the club has gone downwards and they missed out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League twice in the last three seasons.

After David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to rejuvenate the English giants highly esteemed manager Jose Mourinho was appointed at the helm of affairs by the club last summer.

Initially, the team took some time to regroup but now, Mourinho has transformed the side brilliantly who have not lost a single game in their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Sir Alex Ferguson thus, was understandably happy with the current run of form and praised Mourinho for contribution to the team.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the legendary manager said: "I think he has done really well. It is like a player coming to Manchester United.

"It is not easy coming and transforming the club's fortunes from my time, it is not easy.

"I thought Louis van Gaal did a good job and I think Jose is doing a great job. He has got to grips with the club - you can see that. The team is playing really well and he has been very unlucky. He has had six draws I think, 1-1 - and every game he has battered that team.

"I think without all of those draws, they would be challenging Chelsea.

"That is the unfortunate part, but he has got to live with that but I think he will be inspired by the progress of the team."

Ferguson further added: "I think Jose is finding solutions now. There was a period earlier in the season when he wasn't getting the decisions and his emotions boiled over. You see him now - he is calm and in control.

"That is the obvious observation I am making of the team now. The team is mirroring its manager.

"It is playing with great energy, determination and will to win, which I think is really important."

Manchester United are currently standing 6th in the league table just two points behind city rivals Manchester City.

OneIndia News