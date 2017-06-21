Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraud by Spanish authorities

Manchester, June 21: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors during his stint at Real Madrid.

All leagues special site

The Portuguese manager took charge at the Spanish Capital in the 2011 and eventually stayed there for three years. The former Porto man won three trophies in three years, including one record-breaking league title.

And now it has been cited by Spanish on Tuesday that they had filed the claim against Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud from 2011 and 2012.

It was alleged that Mourinho committed two acts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 to owe tax authorities €3.3m (£2.9m) for failing to declare revenues from his image rights.

Mourinho previously settled a past claim relating to his Spanish taxes, which ended in a penalty of €1.15m in 2014 but according to tax authorities, they later found out that some of the information presented in that settlement was incorrect.

However, a spokesperson of Mourinho later insisted that they have not received any information in regards to accusations of tax fraud during his time as Real Madrid manager and during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu he paid more than €26million in taxes.

A statement published on his behalf read: "Jose Mourinho has not received any notification with regards to the news published today.

"To this date, neither the Spanish tax authorities, not the public prosecutor have contacted Jose Mourinho or his advisers who were hired for the inspection process.

"Jose Mourinho, who lived in Spain from June 2010 until May 2013, paid more than €26m in taxes, with an average tax rate over 41%, and accepted the regularisation proposals made by the Spanish tax authorities in 2015 regarding the years 2011 and 2012 and entering into a settlement agreement regarding 2013."

Last week Cristiano Ronaldo was also accused of tax fraud and now the Euro Winner will testify in court on 31 July over allegations of €14.8min unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2014.

In Mourinho's circumstance, the case has not yet been judged by the court yet and only been presented the claim to a local court.

OneIndia News