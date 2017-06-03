Jorge Sampaoli vows to take Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2018

Buenos Aires, June 3: Newly appointed Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has promised his fans of getting into the main event of next FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Chile boss, who signed a five-year contract with the Albiceleste, was unveiled on Thursday (June 1) at the Argentina Football Association (AFA) headquarters in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires.

Soon after the presentation, the Argentine has suggested that there are enough qualities in his team and they will make it to Russia 2018.

Sampaoli said: "We are convinced that we have the resources to qualify."

New Argentina manager has also claimed that Paulo Dybala can be the perfect partner for Lionel Messi. Messi and Dybala have only played together in this campaign just once.

The Former bosses often neglected the star, as well as injury issues, made the Juventus star often to sit outside of the squad.

However, Sampaoli now has suggested that he expects to see combine them up in their remaining games and takes the best out of them both.

"Dybala has a high level and what stands out is his inventiveness," Sampaoli said at Thursday's press conference. "It would be good for him to be complementary with Messi."

Sampaoli also shared plans for Messi's another team-mate Javier Mascherano and suggested he wants to use the veteran as a centre-back just as he plays in current Barcelona side.

"To Mascherano, we have intentions that he plays central defender, like with Barcelona," Sampaoli added.

Sampaoli will take charge of Argentina for the first time in a friendly against Brazil in Melbourne on June 9 and at Singapore on June 13 and will be trying to assure that he succeeds to give the dismantle squad a good shape.

Argentina has only six games out of fourteen in the World Cup qualifiers and surely they need every one of them to step up to grab the qualification spot.

