Jorge Sampaoli to leave Sevilla for Argentine National Team

Bengaluru, May 20: Current Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has announced today (May 20) that the last La Liga clash with Osasuna could be his final game in charge of the club as he could leave the La Liga club to become the Head Coach of the Argentinean national team.

The Former Chile national boss has said on Friday that he could not turn down the possibility of becoming the DT of his national team and it was his dream since he was a boy.

However, he denied the report that he had already named a national team squad for next month's international friendlies against Brazil at Melbourne, stating the media "are trying to make people think that I've done something under the table."

The 57-year-old told the press: "My country wants me as national team coach and I've had that dream since I was a boy. Last summer, I couldn't leave because I had already committed myself to Sevilla and built the squad alongside [former sporting director] Monchi.

"This time, it is different. The opportunity to guide the national team has come along again and, as an Argentinian, I cannot turn it down. Even if this means that I may not have the opportunity to coach again European clubs, I feel I have to do this."

Sampaoli is under contract at Sevilla until June 2018 but can move if his €1.5 million release clause is met.

However, the 57-year-old expects that matter will be resolved by both the parties, the AFA and Sevilla as he can not do anything about it.

The current Argentine side is going through on one of its worst runs in years and have the possibility of not qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after sitting in fifth place in the South American group winning only six of 14 matches.

Sampaoli will replace the sacked Edgardo Bauza and could take charge from next month's friendlies against Brazil and Singapore.

He had helped Sevilla to finish in fourth place this season and qualify for a playoff for the next season's Champions League. The 57-year-old has previously won Copa America with Chile in 2015 after beating Argentina in final.

