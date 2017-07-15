Joining English Premier League? Not keen now, says Neymar

Barcelona, Juy 15: Brazilian superstar and Barcelona attacker Neymar has opened up about his highly rumoured English Premier League move and admitted that he has never considered living in England as well as doesn't watch the Premier League that often.

The forward who was linked with a big money move to Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United recently suggested that he only keeps an eye on his international teammates Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho in order to track their progress but he does not fancy a move to England.

“Have I thought about it? No, not yet" Neymar said to Dream Team FC. “To be honest I’ve never thought about living in England. I do watch the Premier League a little bit, but then again I don’t like to watch too much football.

“I like to follow Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus just to see how they’re doing but I’ve never touched the subject of moving to the Premier League with them."

“I’ve played in some grounds in England, I believe almost all of those from the big teams – it’s hard to pick one that I liked the most.”

He was also asked about his favourite footballer as well as the most skilful footballers he's played with. And with an obvious choice, he also picked up a few surprising names.

Neymar said: “The most skilful player? Lionel Messi. But after that it’s Gabriel Jesus – he’s incredibly skilful. I’d also have to pick Robinho, who is my idol, and Ganso at Sevilla.

“And I can’t forget Ronaldinho. If there was one Brazilian I’d bring back from retirement to play for Barcelona, it would be him.

“My favourite player to watch? It’s got to be Messi. But he’s not the only one. There’s also Luis Suarez of course, and Lucas Lima. He’s a very skilful playmaker at my old club Santos and also a great friend of mine.”

OneIndia News