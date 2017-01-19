Former footballer Jamshid Nassiri plans to send his son to Iran for better training

Kolkata, Jan 19: Kiyan Nasiri is the son of famous Iranian striker Jamshid Nassiri. Jamshid, along with Majid Baskar created sensational impact on Indian football after having delivered mesmerizing performance, donning East Bengal shirts in their debut in 1980 Federation Cup.

Majid went back to Iran around three decades ago. But Jamshid settled in Kolkata and chose coaching as a profession.

He has been associated with Kolkata’s second division club Calcutta Football Club (CFC). But his more important engagement is working with a non-residential coaching camp as a coach under the leadership of another legendary former footballer Shyam Thapa who is the chief coach of the camp.

Kiyan, a student of tenth standard in a renowned school in Kolkata (St. James) is representing Mohammedan Sporting in the ongoing under-16 I-League.

He has already participated in six matches out of the ten the team has played so far. Kiyan seems excited with the news that Mohammedan Sporting has already qualified for the main round matches in the under-16 league from the east zone along with Mohun Bagan.

Kiyan said: “I will have opportunity to deliver in front of the scouts, appointed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The scouts will be watching the main round matches and spot footballers for the final Indian team for under-17 World Cup this year.”

Junior Nassiri still regrets for one key reason. In spite of being chosen by the chief scout of Indian selection team for the under-17 India camp four years ago, Kiyan was excluded.

He said: “I was only 12 years old. That is why chief scout Abhishek Yadav, who choose me after watching the under-14 national championship. I represented Bengal that year.”

Kiyan is a not striker as his father was. He plays as a wing-half. He also laments for not being able to collect any video clippings of his father and his uncle Majid’s matches.

Rather he has made a habit of collecting newspaper cuttings of news and pictures, published during the former footballers’ golden time.

Jamshid further said: “He is promising. But he needs grooming properly. So I have planned to send him to Iran’s national academy at least for six to seven months so that he returns, learning modern techniques of the game.”

OneIndia News