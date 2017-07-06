James Rodriguez to join Manchester United

Manchester, July 6: Manchester United are closing in on the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid as per reports from English and Spanish media.

James Rodriguez joined Real Madrid after lighting up the 2014 FIFA World Cup with his exceptional showings for Colombia and started his career at Santiago Bernabeu on a high under Carlo Ancelotti but a change in the backroom to Rafael Benitez and then to Zinedine Zidane has seen him find life hard at the Spanish capital club.

Despite enjoying a brilliant debut season for Los Blancos, he has struggled to make a mark since Zinedine Zidane took charge of the 11-time European champions and is seemingly frustrated with his lack of playing time.

The Colombian featured just 30 times for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, most of them from the bench though.

It is really a shame that his talent is not being admired by Zidane. A move to Manchester United would definitely be a massive statement of intent from the Red Devils as Jose Mourinho will be looking to keep his record of winning the league in the second season with every club he managed intact.

James Rodriguez had plenty of admirers around Europe with Juventus, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all rumoured to be interested in his services but none of the clubs could fork out a move for the superstar Colombian.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is also a top target for Jose Mourinho this summer, and it seems unlikely he would be able to sign both forwards in one summer. The Spaniard is keen to join United in bid for regular football but as yet, the two clubs have not agreed a fee.

Manchester United have been astonishingly silent thus far during the transfer window having signed just one player in the form of Victor Lindelof but Mourinho is expected to become active anytime soon.

OneIndia News