Italy great Francesco Totti refuses to confirm retirement

Rome, May 11: AS Roma legend Francesco Totti raised uncertainty regarding his retirement from playing football although his contract with the capital side expires at the end of the season with a guaranteed director's post.

During an event held by the Paralympic Italian federation on Wednesday, a child asked Totti if he will retire. Efe quoted the veteran Italian as saying: "I don't know."

Roma's newly hired director of football, Ramon Rodriguez, said last week that Totti will assume a director's role after he hangs up his boots.

Totti's retirement was a matter of discussion last season but the Giallorossi opted to extend his contract for one more season.

IANS