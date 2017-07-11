ISL: Steve Coppell moves out of Kerala Blasters; to coach Tata team

Bengaluru, July 11: Steve Coppell will coach Tata Group's football team in the upcoming Indian Super League season. Coppell, who managed Kerala Blasters last season, will ink the deal later this week. The deadline to sign managers ends on July 15.

There were reports of communication breadown between the 62-year-old Coppell and the Blasters management that eventually led both parties to part ways.

The most contentious issue between the coach and club management was the non-retention of Mehtab Hossain. Coppell wanted to retain Hossain but the powers that be at the club decided against it, signalling the end of role for Coppell in the outfit.

Tata Group officials interviewed several coaches and the name of Carlos Restrepo was almost decided.

However, the former Colombia under-20 coach penned a deal with Honduran club Olimpia in June, forcing him to go on defensive and state that he has no connection with the Indian Super League.

Tata Group have opted for Coppell given that he is an experienced coach and has done well in India in the role.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters too are on the lookout for a new coach and have several big names in their mind.

Some reports said the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise are keen to rope in former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

OneIndia News