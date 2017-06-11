ISL set to announce two new football teams on June 12

New Delhi, June 11: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organisers of the Indian Super League (ISL) will announce the winning bids for new teams for the cash-rich football tournament on Monday (June 12).

The winning bidders will be enrolled and awarded the right to participate in the ISL from the 2017-18 football season.

An independent panel conducted the tender process, which commenced on May 12 through 'Invitation To Bid' (ITB) and evaluated the bids to maintain an open and transparent process.

The bids were invited from prospective team owners in respect of 10 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Ranchi, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the timelines declared in ITB and to maintain the transparency in the process, the organisers closed the window for bid submission on May 25.

