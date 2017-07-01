ISL: Mumbai City FC retain goalkeeper Amrinder Singh

Mumbai, July 1: Mumbai City FC announced on Saturday (July 1) that they have retained goalkeeper Amrinder Singh for the fourth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Amrinder was instrumental in Mumbai City FC's impressive performances last season, taking the club into the ISL semi-finals.

The 24-year-old captained the Indian team at the AFC under-23 championship qualifiers in Bangladesh last year and since then he has been in blistering form.

Amrinder made six appearances for Mumbai City FC in the third season of the ISL last year, keeping five clean sheets and also won the ISL Season 3 Golden Glove Award.

"I'm very happy to be back in the city of dreams. Last season with the club was great as we finished top of the table but I'm back to complete the job and give the fans a reason to celebrate," Amrinder said in a statement.

IANS