ISL: Marcelinho bags Golden Boot, Malouda named best player

Delhi Dynamos duo Marcelinho and Florent Malouda wins Golden Boot and Hero of the league awards respectively.

New Delhi, Dec 19: Delhi Dynamos' Brazilian striker Marcelinho on Monday bagged the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament while team-mate Frenchman Florent Malouda was named the "Hero of the League".

Marcelinho netted 10 times and assisted five goals in the competition. His great run included a fine hat-trick against FC Goa, a release said.

From left: Golden Boot and Hero of the league trophies (Image courtesy: Delhi Dynamos Twitter handle)
Delhi's marquee player and captain Malouda was a dominating presence throughout the tournament, marshaling the team's resources and controlling the rhythm of games. Malouda scored thrice and assisting in creation of five goals.

Delhi Dynamos lost in the semi-finals of the tournament on penalties against Kerala Blasters. Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) won the tournament, beating Kerala Blasters in the final on Sunday at Kochi.

Marcelinho wins Golden Boot Award (mage courtesy: ISL Twitter handle)
ATK's South African winger Sameehg Doutie got the "Winning Pass of the League" award for his contribution to the team's cause in the tournament.

ATK's Borja Fernandez was named the "Fittest Player of the League".

NorthEast United FC won the award for the "Best Pitch", while Chennaiyin FC picked up the "Fair Play Award".

Mumbai City FC's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh won the "Golden Glove" award while Chennaiyin FC's 18-year-old Jerry Lalrinzula was chosen as the "Emerging Player of the League" award.

IANS

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2016, 19:42 [IST]
