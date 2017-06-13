ISL: Gianluca Zambrotta set to quit as Delhi Dynamos coach

New Delhi, June 13: Italian World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta is set to quit the head coach's job at the Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos to become assistant coach of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, according to reports.

Italian media reported that Zambrotta is set to join the Chinese Super League side which is a sister club of Inter Milan as both have the same Chinese owner, as a deputy to former England and Russia manager Fabio Capello.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Sports Italia, Capello will be joined by 2006 World Cup winner Zambrotta and former Milan caretaker manager Cristian Brocchi.

Capello has already joined Jiangsu Suning as head coach on June 10.

Zambrotta was signed last year as Delhi Dynamos head coach for a two-year tenure and he took the side to the last- four stage. If he joins the Chinese side, he will be leaving Delhi Dynamos before his contract ends.

PTI