ISL: Gianluca Zambrotta resigns as Delhi Dynamos coach

New Delhi, June 14: Delhi Dynamos FC announced on Wednesday that they have mutually terminated their contract with coach Gianluca Zambrotta.

The 40-year-old former Juventus and Italy side-back became the coach of the Indian Super League (ISL) team last season. He guided the club in 14 games, leading them to the ISL play-offs.

"It's been an honour and a privilege for me to manage Delhi Dynamos FC and work in the Indian Super League. While my new assignment takes me away from Delhi, I have nothing but fond memories of the Club and its Fans," Zambrotta said in a statement.

Last season, Delhi Dynamos won five games, lost three and drew six times under Zambrotta's guidance. Delhi Dynamos had lost to Kerala Blasters in the semi-finals.

Zambrotta, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, is set to join Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League (CSL). He is expected to serve as an assistant coach under former AS ROma and England manager Fabio Capello.

Jiangsu finished 15th in the Chinese Super League last season. They were eliminated by Shanghai SIPG in the first knockout stage of the AFC Champions League last month.

