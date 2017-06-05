ISL: FC Goa sign Sergio Lobera Rodriguez as head coach

Panaji, June 5: FC Goa have signed Sergio Lobera Rodriguez as the head coach on a two-year deal and he will take over the reins from the first week of July.

The Spaniard, who has previously coached UD Las Palmas and Moghreb Tetouan in Morocco amongst others, was also part of the late Tito Vilanova's backroom staff during his tenure as the head coach of FC Barcelona.

Lobera said he was "delighted" to join FC Goa and would look to achieve best results for the club.

"I see FC Goa as the ideal step in my career and hope to achieve the best results for the club. The passion for football in Goa is well documented and I'm keen to ensure that we play an attacking brand of football that the people of Goa can be proud of," said the new coach.

"I'm convinced that the club is ideally placed to compete in not just the ISL but across the youth level. Having seen the plans in place for the entire youth set-up and the grassroots program, I'm keen to play my part in helping the club work towards a unified playing philosophy, which will extend beyond the realms of the club to all young footballers in Goa who are keen to take up the game," he added. PTI CMSergio Lobera appointed head coach of FC Goa

