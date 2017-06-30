ISL: Delhi Dynamos appoint Miguel Angel Portugal as manager

New Delhi, June 30: Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos have announced their new coach to succeed Gianluca Zambrotta, with former Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal Vicario taking up the job.

ISL gets AFC recognition

Dynamos have reached an agreement with Miguel to succeed Zambrotta at the hotseat and lead the granchise to glory. They announced the new appointment on their official Twitter page last night (June 29).

61-year-old Miguel is a well-known figure in football world both as a player and as a manager. He earned 27 caps for Real Madrid between 1979 to 1983. On the other hand, he has managed La Liga sides like Real Madrid Castilla, Racing de Santander, Cordoba and Real Valladolid.

He has also managed in Bolivia (Club Bolivar) and Brazil (Atletico Paranaense).

The lion has just walked in! Please #WelcomeCoach @maportugal55 Miguel Ángel Portugal to the den.We wish him all the luck! #RoarWithTheLions pic.twitter.com/Bn1CE4402b — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) June 29, 2017

Miguel started managing in the mid-90s, returning to Real Madrid to be in charge of its C and B sides. In 1999, he started in the second division with CD Toledo, but was fired after only a couple of months.

Later, Miguel served as technical director of Real Madrid. In November 2008, he was set to take over as manager of the first tyeam following the sacking of Bernd Schuster, but president Ramon Calderon preferred Juande Ramos instead.

Miguel's last job was as manager of Algerian top division side Club Sportif Constantinois. He left the club in December last year.

The Spaniard won the La Liga with Real Madrid once and is regarded highly in his homeland. He has even authored a book on ball training called Futbol - Medios de Entrenamiento Con Balon.

His appointment could certainly act as a major step forward for Dynamos who have a point to prove in ISL this campaign.

The owners are looking for the ultimate honour this time out and Portugal can surely be the man who can lead them to that point.

OneIndia News