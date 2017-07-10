ISL: Atletico Madrid set to end association with Kolkata franchise

Madrid, July 10: La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are all set to end their relationship with Indian Super League (ISL) side Atletico de Kolkata ahead of the upcoming season, reports Marca.

All leagues special site; ATK appoint Sheringham and Westwood

According to the Spanish outlet's reports, Atletico Madrid who is currently a 25% stakeholder in the ISL side is not happy with how Sanjiv Goenka, the majority stakeholder of the side has functioned.

The first complain which Atletico have is that the Kolkata side did not update their official website since the ISL 2016 final on December 18.

The Spanish side is clearly unhappy with the lack of professionalism the Kolkata franchise has displayed.

The La Liga giants had lent them their brand name, jersey colours and the exposures to the team which included pre-season training in Spain at Atletico's infrastructure.

But according to reports, Goenka the principal owner of Kolkata side apparently did not give the Spanish club their due to credit and respect.

Rumours were there around the corner that the association between the two clubs may end very soon, but now with Marca's report, it is clear now to the fans.

A few days back it was reported that the Kolkata owners are in talks with Manchester City's owners the City Football Group (CFG) and a possible association could cook up soon.

The two times ISL champions have already appointed former Bengaluru FC manager Ashley Westwood as the Director of Football and former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is on his way to becoming the new club manager.

OneIndia News