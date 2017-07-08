ISL: ATK appoint Teddy Sheringham as coach, Ashley Westwood as Technical Director

Kolkata, July 8: Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) have appointed former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham as their new coach.

51-year-old Sheringham will replace Spanish manager Jose Molina who guided ATK to glory last season. The club has also appointed former Bengaluru FC coach Ashley Westwood as their Technical Director of football.

Sheringham is a big name among the EPL fans in India. He was one of the scorers for Manchester United in their famous Champions League final win against Bayern Munich in 1999.

He has also represented English giants like Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and has donned the England national team jersey 51 times.

The English man will ATK's third coach in 4 seasons after Antonio Lopez Habas and Jose Molina.

Arguably the best team in ISL history, ATK is going all guns blazing this time to defend the title successfully. The Kolkata side have retained Debjit Majumder and Prabir Das for the upcoming season.

The appointment of Ashley Westwood as the director is another great step the team has taken. Westwood is a known name in the Indian football circuit.

He had won the I-League twice and three seasons and finished runner-up in one. He had also won the Federation Cup title once and guide Bengaluru to the quarter-final of the AFC Cup before leaving in 2016.

Westwood's knowledge about Indian football and expertise will be an added bonus for the ISL champions.

OneIndia News