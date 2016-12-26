ISL: AIFF fines Mumbai City FC for misconduct

New Delhi, Dec 26: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee today fined Mumbai City FC Rs 5 lakh for "team misconduct" during their ISL semi-final against Atletico de Kolkata.

The fine was imposed on the Mumbai outfit under the AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 53B.

Besides, the AIFF disciplinary committee also found Mumbai player Thiago Dos Santos Cunha guilty of misconduct against opponents and suspended him for four matches and fining him Rs 3 lakh under Code Article 49 'Misconduct Against Opponents'.

Another player Facundo Cardozo was also suspended for three games for post-match misconduct under Article 58 'Offensive Behaviour and Fair Play'.

The AIFF also suspended official Bhushan Tandel for five matches and fined Rs two lakhs for post-match misconduct against match officials under Article 58 'Offensive Behaviour and Fair Play' and Article 60 'Threats'.

The incident began when the semi-final second leg took an ugly turn after the final whistle following an altercation between ATK's Belencoso and Leo Costa of Mumbai.

PTI