ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC retain forward Jeje and goalkeeper Karanjit

Chennai, July 7: Chennaiyin FC have retained forward Jeje Lalpekhlua and goalkeeper Karanjit Singh after successfully securing new deals with the duo.

Jeje has signed a new three-year deal while Karanjit has penned a two-year extension.

"We are very happy to have retained Jeje and Karanjit. Jeje has been with the club since its inception and has grown into a leader and of course become one of the finest players of the country," said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Mrs Vita Dani.

She added, "Ever since we have picked Karanjit in the 2015 ISL auction he has shown grown great commitment and consistency. The great thing is both are yet to reach their peak so we look forward to many more great seasons from the two."

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory said, "I have received great feedback on both Jeje and Karanjit from our assistant coach Sabir (Pasha), owners and rest of the Indian staff. They are clearly two of the best players in their respective positions in India and securing them for the long term was a key aspect of our team building."

Jeje, who won the ISL Emerging Player Award in 2015, is Chennaiyin's all-time second highest scorer and ISL's all-time highest Indian scorer with 13 goals in 27 starts.

Karanjit has made 13 appearances for Chennaiyin so far with four clean sheets.

PTI