Ishfaq Ahmed to join new ISL team Tata Steel as assistant manager

Jamshedpur, June 27: Former India international Ishfaq Ahmed is set to become the first recruitment of the newly inducted Indian Super League (ISL) team from Jamshedpur as Assistant Manager, according to Goal.

Ishfaq retired from playing career in 2016 and later had a few stints as a television pundit and commentator during the last season.

During his Kerala days, the winger completed his AFC C License Course in 2015 and recently passed the AFC B License Course in his first try itself.

"Doing the B License Course is not easy. You really need to work hard for those 21 days. But, when the hard work pays off, you really feel happy.

"I also appreciate the effort that Savio Medeira had put in," said Ishfaq Ahmed after completing the course.

"Basically, I always want to part of football in some way or the other. This is what gives me ultimate happiness. I will do the AFC A License course and also want to complete a course in sports management."

The 34-year-old signed for the Kerala Blasters during the inaugural season of the IMG-Reliance owned league in 2014 and later in 2015, he was handed an extra bit of role in the position of assistant manager of the team.

During his three years at the club, the South Indian team reached ISL final twice, where the winger starting on both occasions.

However, in this season the Blasters decided to hire the services of former Shillong Lajong head coach and proficient youth coach Thangboi Singto as their assistant manager, which led the Kashmiri winger to opt out for another role.

Ishfaq's work at Kerala Blasters has not gone unnoticed and the Tata Group-owned franchise board reportedly acquired him on board as an assistant coach to set up their footballing operation.

He is assumed to join the setup in the next couple of days, however, officials from the Tata Group have not yet spoken about the news till now.

