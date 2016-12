Rio de Janeiro, Dec 25: Asia's No. 1 Iran rose one position to land in the 29th in the latest FIFA world rankings.

South Korea remains second in Asia and 37th in the world, and Japan is third in the continent, reports Xinhua news agency.

China is 82nd in the world and eighth in Asia.

Argentina, Brazil and Germany are the top three in the FIFA rankings.

IANS