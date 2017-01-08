Iran coach Carlos Queiroz resigns from his post

Tehran, Jan 8: Iranian national football team coach Portuguese Carlos Queiroz has resigned, according to media reports.

All leagues special site

Amir Abedini, the member of the board of directors of Iran's Football Federation, said that they received the Portuguese coach's resignation letter on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

According to reports, Queiroz lost his cool after Iranian club Persepolis FC coach Branko Ivankovic criticized him over holding a training camp in Dubai.

Ivankovic had said Persepolis' players need to rest in mid-season instead of taking part in a useless camp.

Queiroz expelled seven Persepolis' players from the camp in response to the Croatian's allegations.

The Iranian national football team was scheduled to play a friendly with Morocco in the United Arab Emirates, but the match was canceled.

Iran is currently at top of Group A in Asia's 2018 World Cup qualifying with 11 points and will take on Qatar on March 23 before facing China five days later.

IANS