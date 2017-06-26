Inter Milan wanted Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, says agent

London, June 26: Agent Federico Pastorello, who was involved in the signing of coach Antonio Conte for English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea, on Monday (June 26) revealed that Serie A club Inter Milan was interested in the Italian coach.

Pastorello also revealed Conte's success made him wanted by the Italian club. Conte helped Chelsea to clinch the EPL title in his debut season.

"Inter wanted him, but ultimately they made a great choice in Spalletti. He's the right Coach to relaunch the Inter project. When you win the Premier League, you're considered the best," Pastorello was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"I was lucky enough to be involved in Conte's move to Chelsea," he added.

Pastorello also said that Inter Milan made the right move by signing former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti as their head coach for the upcoming season.

