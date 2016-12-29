Inter Milan want to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Italian media Corriere Dell Sport has reported that Serie A giants Inter Milan are all set to spend big bucks to rope in Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The report suggests, that the Chinese owners of Inter are to splash a mammoth €150 million this transfer window for an overhauling of the squad.

Inter Milan are not in a very comfortable position in the Serie A league table as they struggle at the 7th position. They have already sacked Dutch manager Frank De Boer who had joined the club this summer.

Thus, in order to change things at the club and get a possible Champions League spot by the end of the season, the club owners are desperate for a change.

In the process, they are eyeing Alexis Sanchez who is yet to sign a contract extension with the Arsenal.

A few days back it was reported that Sanchez might refuse a fresh contract as the club are not ready to meet his wage demands.

The Chilean has been a real talisman for the Gunners for the past few seasons. He has single-handedly won them matches and also remains the most important player in Arsene Wenger's squad.

Keep in mind his versatility as a player in the attacking third, Wenger has deployed him as the front striker this season overlooking natural number 9s like Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez.

Sanchez has scored 12 goals so far in the league as is in a sublime form. Thus, it looks highly unlikely that Arsenal would sell their most cherished possession as they are still very much in the title race.

OneIndia News