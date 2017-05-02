Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul skips 'B' sample test, buys more time

New Delhi, May 2: Former Indian football skipper Subrata Paul has refused to appear for a confirmatory 'B sample testing in the stipulated time frame and has sought more time to prepare his defence before the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). [Subrata Paul fails dope test]

Paul, who had flunked an out-of-competition dope test on March 18 in Mumbai, was set a deadline till Monday to get his 'B' sample tested in the presence of an independent government observer, but he failed to turn up at the NADA headquarters in the national capital.

The Arjuna awardee had been informed about his 'A' sample returning positive last Monday (April 24) and was given a week's time by NADA for his 'B' sample testing.

The 'B' sample tests are usually carried out in the presence of an independent observer.

According to sources, as per NADA's protocol, a disciplinary panel under a retired High Court judge will be constituted within a week where the 31-year-old Paul will now have to prove his innocence.

Paul's refusal to appear for his 'B' sample tests on Monday has raised a few eyebrows whether the Bengal footballer, who was suffering from a bronchial problem during the Mumbai camp, deliberately consumed the cough syrup, which apparently had a banned substance named Terbutaline.

IANS