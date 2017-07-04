Indian footballer CK Vineeth unhappy about not getting his job back

Bengaluru, July 4: CK Vineeth was the anchor in guiding Bengaluru FC towards the desired victory in the Federation Cup last season by scoring in the final.

All leagues special site

He also had an impressive show in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season with Kerala Blasters. He had already received the award for his contribution in the ISL by being chosen the most popular footballer, voted by the fans organised by the Football Players Association of India (FPAI).

Still, Vineeth has no offer from any ISL or any I-League club yet. Even the striker from Kannur has not got his job back at Kerala Accountant General’s Office.He was reportedly terminated around two months ago due to low attendance at the office.

Since Bengaluru FC joined the ISL this season, as per rules they had to release all their contracted players who will go into the players' draft list.

The Bengaluru side chose to retain captain Sunil Chhetri and upcoming Indian striker Udanta Singh for the tournament.

On not getting his job back Vineeth stated: “I heard that the Union sports minister Mr Vijoy Goel has intervened into the matter. But for the last two months since my termination, I have not seen any change on the matter.”

That is why the footballer has kept himself busy in ploughing the field in his village. He smiled and said, “Everything can be done precisely if the job can be loved.”

OneIndia News