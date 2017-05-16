Indian football team's friendly match against Lebanon cancelled

New Delhi, May 16: Indian football team's international friendly match against Lebanon has been called off due to Visa problems of the Lebanese players. The India-Lebanon match was supposed to happen on June 7.

The Lebanese Football Association informed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that they will not be able to travel to India for the match.

In an official letter to AIFF, the general secretary of Lebanese FA, Mr. Jihad Al Chohof wrote: "We regret to inform you that we will no longer be able to play the friendly match in subject, due to the fact this it is not possible to apply for Entry visas for the majority of National Team visas at the Indian Embassy in Beirut, as they are playing abroad with their respective clubs and it is not possible for them to come to Lebanon to apply for their Entry visas."

Regarding the cancellation of the match, national head coach Stephen Constantine expressed his disappointment.

Speaking to the official AIFF website, he said: "The decision of the Lebanon FA, that too at the 11th hour comes as a jolt for our preparations for the crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against the Kyrgyz Republic.

"Even as we are trying to find a replacement team, I understand that's it's very difficult as all other Teams have already finalised their matches."

AIFF are currently searching for a replacement team. India take on Kyrgyzstan on June 13 in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier game.

India are currently ranked 100 in the latest FIFA rankings, while Lebanon are placed 137th position.

