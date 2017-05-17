Indian football team to play friendly against Nepal on June 6

New Delhi, May 17: Indian football team will play an international friendly on June 6 against Nepal in Mumbai as confirmed by the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

Originally, India were supposed to face Lebanon on the said date, but due to visa problems, the Lebanon Football Association backed out of the match.

The ANFA released a statement on Wednesday (May 17), which read: "The Nepal National men's team will be playing an international friendly against India National team in Mumbai on June 6.

"The All India Football Federation approached the ANFA for the friendly. The friendly will be benefitting both the teams as they are preparing for the second matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers."

India are scheduled to take on Kyrgyzstan on June 13 in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier game. They had won their first match against Myanmar 1-0 and are currently at the top of the group table.

The Indian football team recently entered the top 100 of FIFA ranking. They are currently ranked 100, 73 places above their opponents Nepal.

While Nepal is not at all an appropriate alternative of Lebanon, it is better to have at least a friendly match before the Asian Cup qualifier than nothing.

