Siliguri, Jan 4: India made it 4 titles in a row as they defeated Bangladesh 3-1 today (January 4) to win the biennial South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship.

At the Kanchenjunga Stadium on Wednesday, hosts India took a lead in the 12th minute but Bangladesh bounced back in the 40th minute to level the scores and enter the half-time.

In the second half of play, India found the back of the net twice and held onto the lead to secure the SAFF title for the 4th consecutive time. With this victory, Indian women are now unbeaten in 19 matches.

CHAMPIONS. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. #INDvBAN #BackTheBlue #ShePower #GoldenGirls #IndianFootball We win 3-1. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 4, 2017

It was Dangmei Grace who gave India the lead in the final. Later, in the 60th minute, Sasmita Malik scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-1. Indumathi Kathiresan increased the advantage to 3-1 in the 70th minute.

Sasmita places it perfectly to give India a 2-1 lead. #IndianFootball #BacktheBlue #ShePower #INDvBAN #GoldenGirls pic.twitter.com/8QBIaAJr4r — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 4, 2017

In the group stage, when India and Bangladesh played, it was a goalless draw. But this time, India made amends for that and won.

In the semi-finals, India had beaten Nepal 3-1 while Bangladesh defeated Maldives 6-0.

#India's Dangmei, Sasmita & Indumathi retain the SAFF Women's Championship 2016 trophy once again!#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #ShePower pic.twitter.com/qMantaEY3e — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 4, 2017

Final Result

India 3 (Dangmei Grace 12th minute, Sasmita Malik 60, Indumathi Kathiresan 70) beat Bangladesh 1 (Sirat Jahan Shopna 40)

The champions of SAFF tournament

2010 - India

2012 - India

2014 - India

2016 - India

India takes a lead early into the game but Bangladesh manage to equalise before half-time.#INDvBAN #ShePower #BacktheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/r7LjhmeXGs — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 4, 2017

As India gears up to watch #ShePower at it's best, here is the official lineup who will fight on field for the ultimate honour.#BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/O1JAMdFKWi — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 4, 2017

OneIndia News