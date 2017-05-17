India U-17 football team to play friendly against Italy on May 19

India U-17 football team is all set to face European giants Italy on Friday (May 19) in Arezzo, Itay.

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) India colts will lock horns with Italy on Friday, in what will be another tough test, as a part of its preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. The match will be held in Arezzo.

Luis Norton de Matos' side lost 1-2 to Sporting Lisbon in the last match of its exposure trip to Europe on May 10.

India U-17 football team (Image courtesy: Indian football team Twitter handle)
Sporting Lisbon created a few chances towards the end of the game but the Indian defenders saw off the danger to keep the scoreline unchanged.

Before that, the India team went down 0-3 to Portuguese club SL Benfica in a friendly match in Lisbon.

The Indians had claimed a 2-2 draw against the same club on April 27.

Spanish and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol was in the Capital on Monday (May 15) to launch the ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be played in India from October 6-28.

