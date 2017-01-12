India rise to best ever FIFA rankings in 10 years

Indian football achieve their best ever fifa rankings in the last decade.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Great news for Indian football fans as the national team has taken a huge leap in the latest FIFA rankings. They have moved up to 129 from 135.

All leagues special site

This is India's highest FIFA ranking since 2006. The Blues had completed 2016 in 135 and now they begin the new year with 129th rank.

File photo: Indian Football team
File photo: Indian Football team

It is indeed a huge achievement for the Indian football fans and fraternity as the Indian team have progressed a lot in the last one year under the tutelage of coach Stephen Constantine.

Argentina are at the top of the FIFA rankings followed by Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium in 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Euro 2016 runner-up and champion France and Portugal are placed in the 7th and 8th positions respectively and former world champion Spain are placed in the 10th position.

Here is the ranking of top 10 teams

RankTeamPoints
1Argentina1634
2Brazil1544
3Germany1433
4Chile1404
5Belgium1368
6Colombia1345
7France1305
8Portugal1229
9Uruguay1187
10Spain1166
129 India243

OneIndia News

Read more about:

fifa, india, rankings, football, sports

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 16:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 