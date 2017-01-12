India rise to best ever FIFA rankings in 10 years

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Great news for Indian football fans as the national team has taken a huge leap in the latest FIFA rankings. They have moved up to 129 from 135.

This is India's highest FIFA ranking since 2006. The Blues had completed 2016 in 135 and now they begin the new year with 129th rank.

It is indeed a huge achievement for the Indian football fans and fraternity as the Indian team have progressed a lot in the last one year under the tutelage of coach Stephen Constantine.

Argentina are at the top of the FIFA rankings followed by Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium in 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively.

Euro 2016 runner-up and champion France and Portugal are placed in the 7th and 8th positions respectively and former world champion Spain are placed in the 10th position.

Here is the ranking of top 10 teams

Rank Team Points 1 Argentina 1634 2 Brazil 1544 3 Germany 1433 4 Chile 1404 5 Belgium 1368 6 Colombia 1345 7 France 1305 8 Portugal 1229 9 Uruguay 1187 10 Spain 1166 129 India 243

OneIndia News