India rise 4 places to reach second highest FIFA rank ever

Bengaluru, July 6: Indian football team's fine form continued both on and off the field as they rose 4 spots to reach the 96th place in the latest FIFA rankings. This is their highest ranking since 21 years.

All leagues special site; India retain 100th spot

Since March 2015, India have gone up by 77 places due to some scintillating performances. They recently defeated Nepal and Kyrgyzstan which affected their July ranking.

It has been a mercurial rise for the Indian football team under Stephen Constantine who took charge of the team in February 2015.

The Blue Tigers are now just 2 spots away from attaining their highest ever FIFA. They have gained 10 points to attain 341 points.

India are also ranked 12th in Asia in the AFC rankings which is led by Iran.

Recently crowned Confederations Cup Germany have reached the summit in rankings. They rose 2 places to be at the top. Brazil and Argentina fell by 1 position to 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Here are the Top 10 teams

1) Germany

2) Brazil

3) Argentina

4) Portugal

5) Switzerland

6) Poland

7) Chile

8) Colombia

9) France

10) Belgium

96) India

OneIndia News